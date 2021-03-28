Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

