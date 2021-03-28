Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

