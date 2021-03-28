Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 13,713 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

