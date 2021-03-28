Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 213,741 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,741 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BKI opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $97.19.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
