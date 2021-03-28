Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 213,741 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,741 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.