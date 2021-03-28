Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,454 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

