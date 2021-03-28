Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.25% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

FREQ opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

