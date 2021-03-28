Carbon Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 164% higher against the dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and $1.01 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00228737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.00871541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00050938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00078824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029095 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,719,626 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

