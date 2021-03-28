Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CATM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,749 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.