Carebit (CARE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Carebit has a market cap of $34,894.93 and $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carebit has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

