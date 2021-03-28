CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.79 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.