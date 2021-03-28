Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CABGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.