CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778,909 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.76% of CarMax worth $424,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $6,291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 202,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

