Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.72 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Carry has a total market cap of $189.72 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013861 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,830,138 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.