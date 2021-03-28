Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $124.55 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $124.55 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,637,052 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.