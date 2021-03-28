Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0159

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $11,160.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00611974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

