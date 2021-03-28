Castellan Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $6,668,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 305,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 225,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.61. 4,795,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,829. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $191.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

