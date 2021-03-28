Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTTMF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

