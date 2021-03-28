Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 310,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $10,943,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.50. 3,040,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,578. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

