Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CPCAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

