CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

