Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 986,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

