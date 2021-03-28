CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 162.8% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $45,169.27 and approximately $446.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005580 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1,400% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001192 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.