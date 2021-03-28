Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,806. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

