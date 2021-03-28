Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

