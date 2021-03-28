Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $881,484.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

