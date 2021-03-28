Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 13,084 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $42,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,023. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.