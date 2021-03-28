Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 13,084 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $42,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,023. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.