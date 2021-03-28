Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 27,392 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,951,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,106,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

