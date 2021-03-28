Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 53,066 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 367,044 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

ESGU stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. 840,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,605. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

