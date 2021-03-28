Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 8,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.