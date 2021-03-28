Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.24. 6,153,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $147.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

