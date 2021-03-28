Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 236,327 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 191,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,196. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

