Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,381,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

