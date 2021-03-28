Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 27,944,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

