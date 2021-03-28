Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARKG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,613. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44.

