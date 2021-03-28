Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $283.02. 17,629,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

