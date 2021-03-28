Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 1,291,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

