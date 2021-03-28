Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.81. 5,865,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day moving average is $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $303.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

