Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. 1,208,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.98 and a twelve month high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

