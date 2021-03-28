Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. 3,298,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,204. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $142.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.