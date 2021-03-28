Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $618.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $721.13 and a 200 day moving average of $606.76. The company has a market cap of $593.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

