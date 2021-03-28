Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $26.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.02. 692,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

