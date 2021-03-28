Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $30.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,381.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.18. 2,228,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

