Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $88.92. 787,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

