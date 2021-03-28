Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $77.39. 9,913,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,801. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

