Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. 17,712,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,382,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.