Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,994 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.48. 9,817,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763,434. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.