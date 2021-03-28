Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 499,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBOC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBOC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53.

