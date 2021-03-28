Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 36,978 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. 3,554,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

