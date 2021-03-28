Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,621 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,160. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

