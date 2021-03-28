Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $35,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,607 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

